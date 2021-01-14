STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry Health Minister resigns ahead of polls?

V Narayanasamy reacting to allegations of the resignation letter being handed over to him, said,. “ It is contrary to facts.

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. (Photo| Facebook/ @malladikrishnarao)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Speculations are rife that Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has resigned from the Puducherry Cabinet, as per his plans to quit electoral politics and take up other assignments. Recently, he had announced that he would not contest the next Assembly elections. Now, a few Andhra dailies have reported that the Minister, who hails from Yanam region, had handed over his resignation letter to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy earlier this week.

V Narayanasamy reacting to allegations of the resignation letter being handed over to him, said,. “ It is contrary to facts. Some forces are spreading rumours among the people.” He said that he  had requested Krishna Rao to reconsider his decision of not contesting the next elections.  He said that even in the  next Assembly session, Malladi Krishna Rao would be honoured for his outstanding services in the 25 years.

The conjecture gains credence, as from December 28, Malladi Krishna Rao has not attended to any file works. He had earlier surrendered his official residence in Puducherry, and also stopped using official cars. As of now, Rao is neither in Puducherry nor Yanam, and is unavailable for comments.

Though the CM has denied receiving the resignation letter, it is believed that he could be buying time to persuade Krishna Rao to continue in office till the election announcement, feel sources.  At a function in Yanam held last week to honour Rao for serving 25 years as MLA, he had clearly stated that he or any of his relatives will not contest polls from Yanam anymore, but will continue to serve people in other ways. 

Andhra connection
According to sources, Rao plans to associate himself with AP Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and take up chairmanship of Tirupathi Thirumala Devasthanam Board. 

