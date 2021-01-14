STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suriyur and Viralimalai Jallikattu events postponed due to rainfall

Suriyur and Viralimalai Jallikattu events, which were scheduled to happen this weekend got postponed due to incessant rains across the central districts.

Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

Owing to upper air circulation in the Indian Ocean districts across Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past couple of days. Suriyur village in Tiruchy and Viralimalai in Pudukkottai host the two biggest Jallikattu events in central districts and this year's editions were scheduled on January 15 and 17 respectively.

"As the village has been witnessing continuous rainfall for the past four days, the ground which has been all set for the event has been filled with stagnant water and mud. Also as the village elders and the temple priest opted that this is not a good time for the event to be held. We have postponed the event to January 20. We have approached district administration for permission for the alternative date," Raja, an organiser of the Suriyur Jallikattu told TNIE.

