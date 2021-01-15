STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In turn of events, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Neethi Maiam gets Battery Torch symbol for 2021 TN election

Hassan, in his official twitter handle, posted a video, announcing that the torch light symbol has been allotted to his party in all the 234 constituencies.

Published: 15th January 2021 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan’s MNM will contest polls on Battery Torch symbol.

Battery torch symbol has been allotted to Kamal Haasan’s MNM | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a turn of events, the Election Commission of India has now allotted the torch light symbol for Makkal Neethi Maiam, a political party founded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan.

Hassan, in his official twitter handle, posted a video, announcing that the torch light symbol has been allotted to his party in all the 234 constituencies.

“I am happy to announce that the torch light symbol has been allotted for the MNM party,” he tweeted.

He said that he was happy this happened on the birthday of the American civil rights activist Martin Luther King. “I thank the Election Commission of India and those who stood by me,” Hassan tweeted.

The ECI had recently allotted the torch light symbol, on which MNM contested its first elections in 2019, to a lesser known party in Tamil Nadu named MGR Makkal Katchi.

However, subsequently, the MGR Makkal Katchi surrendered the symbol while MNM too had filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking a directive to ECI to allot the battery torch symbol back to
the party.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan MNM Battery torch
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp