In turn of events, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Neethi Maiam gets Battery Torch symbol for 2021 TN election

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a turn of events, the Election Commission of India has now allotted the torch light symbol for Makkal Neethi Maiam, a political party founded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan.

Hassan, in his official twitter handle, posted a video, announcing that the torch light symbol has been allotted to his party in all the 234 constituencies.

“I am happy to announce that the torch light symbol has been allotted for the MNM party,” he tweeted.

He said that he was happy this happened on the birthday of the American civil rights activist Martin Luther King. “I thank the Election Commission of India and those who stood by me,” Hassan tweeted.

The ECI had recently allotted the torch light symbol, on which MNM contested its first elections in 2019, to a lesser known party in Tamil Nadu named MGR Makkal Katchi.

However, subsequently, the MGR Makkal Katchi surrendered the symbol while MNM too had filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking a directive to ECI to allot the battery torch symbol back to

the party.



