Report sought on removal of unauthorised constructions

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the State government to file status report on action taken to remove illegal constructions on revenue lands and public places across the State.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice MM Sundresh, observed, "Unauthorised constructions are mushrooming in all places and the government has to ensure a sense of discipline and demolish any kind of unauthorised construction on revenue lands- be it religious idols or those made for political consideration."

The message has to be sent loud and clear that no person or political big shot has the right to encroach any public land or put up unauthorised construction, the bench added and sought status report from the State government on action taken for demolition of such unauthorised constructions within two weeks.

The direction was issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Vaira Kumar seeking removal of unauthorised statues on road margins and public places.