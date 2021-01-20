Notice on plea seeking advocates training academy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued notice to the State government and Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to set up training academy for advocates in Madurai.

The litigant P Manibharathi, a law graduate from Madurai, submitted that advocates can advise their clients properly only if they get access to proper training and exposure after graduation. Citing the Advocates Training Academy in Kerala and the proposed academy in Karnataka, Manibharathi said there was a need for a similar academy for advocates in Tamil Nadu to learn more about counselling the clients, drafting skills, language proficiency, advocacy skills etc.

Stating that Madurai is an ideal place to establish such an academy, he sought the above direction. He also wanted seminars and talks on legal topics to be organised in the academy. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M M Sundresh, welcomed the initiative and the Chief Justice expressed that he would be happy to be a part of seminars or talks conducted for the betterment of the bar. They suo motu impleaded the Registry of the court in the case and issued notice to all concerned.

