Ramadoss will decide on alliance after quota for Vanniyars allotted: PMK

Asked if there was a likelihood of the party allying with DMK, Mani said Stalin was yet to announce his stand on reservation for Vanniyars.

Published: 21st January 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

PMK founder S Ramadoss

PMK founder S Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president GK Mani on Wednesday said party founder Dr Ramadoss would decide on alliances only after securing 20 per cent reservation for Vanniyars.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the general body meeting in Salem, Mani said, “We have made our stand clear to alliance partners. We need 20 per cent reservation. Dr Ramadoss would speak about alliance only if we get it. The 2016 elections proved that PMK is the third largest party in Tamil Nadu. We will seek seats based on our strength. (AIADMK) Ministers said they would meet Dr Ramadoss after Pongal festival. We expect good results.” 

Asked if there was a likelihood of the party allying with DMK, Mani said Stalin was yet to announce his stand on reservation for Vanniyars.

“We feel Vanniyars are betrayed. We have staged agitations in five phases. The sixth phase will begin on January 29, and protests would be staged in front of every collectorate.  The government must not delay the reservation. It should not force us to intensify protests.”

Comments

