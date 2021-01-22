Anna University announces next semester schedule for students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The next semester schedule for second and third year engineering students has been released by Anna University.

According to the schedule, the online classes for IV and VI semester students will begin on February 18.

The last working day for even semester students is May 21 and the practicals and semester will commence on May 24 and June 2 respectively.

The next semester for these students will begin on July 1.

For final semester students, practicals will commence on April 15 and semester on April 26.

The university is yet to decide whether these exams will be held online or offline for the students.