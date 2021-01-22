STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Be confident, don't believe rumours': TN Health Minister gets vaccinated against COVID-19

C Vijayabaskar said he took the vaccine shot to encourage and give confidence to healthcare workers and frontline workers as there is hesitancy to take the vaccine in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 22nd January 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Health minister Vijaybaskar took Covid-19 vaccination at RGGH, in Chennai

Health minister Vijaybaskar took Covid-19 vaccination at RGGH, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar got vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai on Friday morning. 

The minister received 0.5ml of Covaxin dose in the intramuscular region on his left hand. 

Speaking to the press after taking the shot, Vijayabaskar said, he received the vaccine as a member of the medical fraternity and to send a message that it is safe. 

"I got vaccinated as a medical fraternity and an IMA member," Vijayabaskar said.

​ALSO READ | Over 1 million healthcare workers received vaccine shots till Thursday 6 pm: Centre

The minister said he took the vaccine shot to encourage and give confidence to healthcare workers and frontline workers as there is hesitancy to take the vaccine in the state. 

"Don't spread rumours about the vaccine, be confident, be a hero, and take vaccine." Vijayabaskar added.

He received the indigenously developed Covaxin and said so far only 907 people have taken it in the state. "So, I preferred to take Covaxin as only a few have preferred it. I took it as a 908 person."

Tamil Nadu to receive additional doses of Covaxin

The state will receive additional 1.69 lakh doses of Covaxin Today, said Vijayabaskar. 

The state had already received 20,000 doses of Covaxin from the Union Health Ministry.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C Vijayabaskar Tamil Nadu Health Minister COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 vaccine Covaxin Vaccination Drive in Tamil Nadu
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp