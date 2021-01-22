'Be confident, don't believe rumours': TN Health Minister gets vaccinated against COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar got vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai on Friday morning.

The minister received 0.5ml of Covaxin dose in the intramuscular region on his left hand.

Speaking to the press after taking the shot, Vijayabaskar said, he received the vaccine as a member of the medical fraternity and to send a message that it is safe.

"I got vaccinated as a medical fraternity and an IMA member," Vijayabaskar said.

The minister said he took the vaccine shot to encourage and give confidence to healthcare workers and frontline workers as there is hesitancy to take the vaccine in the state.

"Don't spread rumours about the vaccine, be confident, be a hero, and take vaccine." Vijayabaskar added.

He received the indigenously developed Covaxin and said so far only 907 people have taken it in the state. "So, I preferred to take Covaxin as only a few have preferred it. I took it as a 908 person."

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar took #COVID19 vaccination at RGGH in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu to receive additional doses of Covaxin

The state will receive additional 1.69 lakh doses of Covaxin Today, said Vijayabaskar.

The state had already received 20,000 doses of Covaxin from the Union Health Ministry.

