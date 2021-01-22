STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS grants Rs 10 lakh solatium to kin of fishermen, condemns SL Navy

Conveying his deepest condolences to the bereaving families, the CM said one member from each family would be provided with a government job.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the Sri Lankan Navy for damaging boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen, which led to the death of four by drowning, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday granted a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families.

Palaniswami said he was in touch with the Union Government for putting an end to such incidents, adding he had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking appropriate inquiry into the incident through the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka.

Conveying his deepest condolences to the bereaving families, the CM said one member from each family would be provided with a government job. The Chief Minister said 214 mechanised boats, along with fishermen ventured into the sea on January 18 from Kottaipattinam harbour, and along with them, the four from Thangachimadam too went into the sea. Compensation would be given to those whose boats were damaged in the collision.

TN Assembly session to begin from February 2
Chennai: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly this year will commence on February 2 with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Like the last Budget session, the ensuing session will also be held at the third floor of the Kalaivanar Arangam, which has a spacious hall to accommodate seats with adequate physical distancing for MLAs and other officials. The Business Advisory Committee of the House is expected to meet at the earliest to decide about the duration of the session. 

