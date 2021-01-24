Puducherry PWD minister Namassivayam meets supporters as speculations rife over him quitting Congress to join BJP

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The ruling Congress may suffer a set back with PWD minister and former PCC President A Namassivayam speculated to quit Congress and join the BJP during the visit of BJP National President J P Nadda's visit to Puducherry on January 29 and 30.

The minister last night held a meeting with his supporters at a marriage Hall in his constituency at Villianur to hear out the views of his political supporters before he makes the move. This meeting is seen as a prelude to taking the major decision.

"I am discussing about my future political plight", he told journalists. However, he said that no decision on his quitting Congress and joining BJP has been taken. " Political decisions will be taken as per the prevailing political situation", said Namassivayam.

However, his supporters said that the minister could be resigning his ministerial post shortly.

Namassivayam has been nurturing dreams of becoming chief minister, ever since he was projected as a chief ministerial candidate by the Congress during the 2016 Assembly elections. But subsequently, in a turn of events, V Narayanasamy went on to become the chief minister. Believing that his Chief ministerial dreams may remain unfulfilled in Congress, he is exploring other political options.