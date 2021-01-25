In new publicity blitz ahead of TN polls, DMK converts name boards of shops into party banners

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As the assembly elections draw closer in Tamil Nadu, the DMK has introduced a new publicity strategy under which banners of the party are being placed as backlit boards for utility stores across the state.

In the past few days, pictures of DMK President MK Stalin along with the slogan 'Stalinthan Vararu, Vidiyal Thara Poraru' have become the face of several fruit, provisional and utility stores in Tiruchy district, as party members have started a drive to convert the name boards of various shops into DMK banners.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior DMK functionary said, "This is part of a new strategy to reach out to the public and build their confidence in the party. The banners are targeted to appeal to people in the neighbourhood and passersby. At least 300 backlit boards will be erected in each constituency and the entire cost is being taken up by the party cadre."

The party cadre got the consent of the shop owners before they changed the boards. No objection certificates were signed by the shop owners for erecting the banners on their private properties. No rent is being collected for setting up this publicity material.

A shop owner who changed the backlit board in his shop on Thanjavur road in Tiruchy said, "I was contacted by local DMK members last week. They asked if I was interested to change the name board of my shop into a DMK banner with my shop name under it. After I gave my consent, they replaced my old name board with a new slogan and name of my shop."