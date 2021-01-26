Better performance helps Tiruvannamalai police station bag TN CM’s trophy

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Better maintenance of law and order, cases registered, detection, arrests and seizures under special and local Acts helped Tiruvannamalai Town police station to come second in Tamil Nadu State level ranking and bag the Chief Minister’s trophy for the Best Police Stations.

The police station located in the temple town secured 1,418.2 marks in the assessment made by a State level committee of top police officers.

B Chandrasekaran, Inspector of Tiruvannamalai Town Police station, received the trophy from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Republic Day celebrations held in Chennai on Tuesday.

The assessment was done for the year 2019. “Number of cases registered under special and local Acts against gambling, sale of arrack, ganja and other contrabands are also considered during the assessment. Volume of seizure of contrabands and arrests made in such cases too played a key role in giving the ranking,” Chandrasekaran told TNIE.

Binding over rowdies under section 110 of CrPC, preventive arrests and arrests of suspicious persons are the other major factors that get the marks for rankings.

The Inspector stated that maintenance of the police station premises, cleanliness, basic amenities for personnel separately for men and women and visitors and proper maintenance of the official records were also assessed by the committee.

It may be noted that Salem Town police station came first with 5,558 marks and Kotturpuram station in Chennai city came third with 1,242.35 marks.