Three Class 12 students test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Three 12 standard students studying in Muthur Government Higher Secondary School near Kangeyam tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to an official from education department, as part of usual procedure, swab samples were taken from all students. When the swab samples were taken for students on January 22, test results for three students came positive for COVID-19. As a result, the school was closed and disinfected.

Three students were admitted to Tiruppur government hospital in Tiruppur city. Besides, swab samples will also be taken from parents of the students.