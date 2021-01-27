STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

His efforts to improve sanitation didn’t go down the drain

But much before SCOPE, when he was fresh into his first job at the Village Reconstruction Organization in 1976, he had his watershed moment.

Published: 27th January 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Marachi Subburaman

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: 71-year-old Marachi Subburaman was all smiles on Monday night when the list of Padma awardees was announced, as his efforts to improve sanitation in rural areas received national recognition. The social worker has been running an NGO called ‘Society for Community Organisation and Peoples Education’ (SCOPE), which has been focusing on sanitation in rural areas since 1986.

But much before SCOPE, when he was fresh into his first job at the Village Reconstruction Organization in 1976, he had his watershed moment. Having to travel to villages to study them before constructing houses, Subburaman was deputed to Madagam village in Pudukkottai.

As he went to relieve himself in the morning, he was shocked to see that one water tank was being used for all purposes. On enquiring, he learnt that even the water he drank the previous night was from the same tank. He immediately dug a pit in the village, bought a toilet pan for `25, and fit it in the pit. He says the toilet is still present in the village.

Subburaman strongly believes “we must change before asking others to change”. Before constructing a new form of toilet in any village, he first tests it. Born in Inungur Pudupatti village in Kulithalai, Subburaman said he saw the struggles of villagers only when he started working. He was the first graduate from his village.

SCOPE was started to help young widows and women in general. The first few years were spent training women in tailoring, mat-weaving and other income-generating activities. He even constructed houses for women with the help of NABARD.

“After two-three years, we conducted a detailed study on how income was being used. We realized a lot was spent on medical treatment due to infections caused by contaminated drinking water and improper sanitation. That’s when we shifted our focus to sanitation and drinking water,” said Subburaman.

In Musiri, the groundwater level is very high, which is why normal toilet pits weren’t working properly. That’s when Subburaman thought of ECOSAN (ecological sanitation) toilets, which are dry toilets with no flush and septic tank. The toilets, built above the ground, have different chambers for urine and faeces. Each outlet connects to different pits at the bottom. This reduces wastage of water too, said Subburaman, adding that the excreta becomes compost, which is good for the soil. The septuagenarian uses a similar toilet at his house.

“We first tried this model in our training centre at Thaneerpandal village in Musiri, and tested it for two years before rolling it out. We built the first ECOSAN community toilet in Musiri in 2005. These are also called urine diversion toilets. We then became the resource centre for ECOSAN in the country,” Subburaman explained. 

“You cannot simply build a toilet anywhere. It has to be location-specific. The solution to any problem should not lead to a new problem,” he added. Asserting that his biggest achievement is bringing about changes in sanitation, he said, “Make running water walk.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marachi Subburaman Padma Shri
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp