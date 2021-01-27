Sasikala says she will meet people of TN soon, DMDK supports her 'entry into politics'

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala, close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who was released on Wednesday after serving four years of imprisonment in Bengaluru over a disproportionate wealth case, will meet the people of Tamil Nadu soon. She has conveyed this information through her counsel Raja Senthoor Pandian.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Pandian said he held discussions with Sasikala after she signed the prison documents for release at the hospital where she is being treated. “Sasikala wanted me to convey to the people of Tamil Nadu that she will be meeting them soon,” Pandian added.

Asked about the two petitions pending before the Madras High Court as well as the Supreme Court filed by Sasikala, the counsel said, “After she returns from Bengaluru, she will take a decision on how to pursue these cases.”

However, Pandian pointed out that the case Sasikala filed in the capacity of general secretary of the AIADMK before the Madras High Court challenging the resolutions adopted at the AIADMK general council held on September 12, 2017 is still pending. In that petition against E Madhusudanan and others, Sasikala contended that the other side cannot make any appointment or change the existing office-bearers. Also, a curative petition filed by Sasikala before the Supreme Court with regard to the AIADMK symbol is also pending.

Meanwhile, a few hours after the release of Sasikala in Bengaluru, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled Subramania Raja, joint secretary, MGR Mandram's Tirunelveli district, for anti-party activities. AIADMK sources said Raja has been expelled for displaying wall posters in support of Sasikala and describing her as the general secretary of the AIADMK. “This action is to send a strong message to the office-bearers of the party,” the sources said. Palaniswami has already ruled out the possibility of admitting Sasikala into the AIADMK again.

In Bengaluru, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the people of Tamil Nadu, office bearers and cadre of the AMMK have been awaiting her release eagerly. She would be given a rousing reception, he added.

Asked about the opening of the memorial for Jayalalithaa on the day of Sasikala's release, Dhinakaran quipped, "I take this in a positive way. Sasikala's release is being celebrated in Chennai."

On the speculation that Sasikala would capture the AIADMK and the AMMK would merge with it, Dhinakaran said, "I don't want to make political remarks now. The very purpose of launching the AMMK is to redeem the AIADMK and form the true Amma government in Tamil Nadu. The efforts in this direction have been going on continuously.”

In yet another related development within the AIADMK-led alliance, DMDK treasurer Premalatha, after inaugurating the DMDK office at Dharmapuri welcomed Sasikala wholeheartedly. "As a woman, I support Sasikala's entry into politics. She has worked with a Chief Minister. But what is happening within the AIADMK is their intra-party affair. I don't want to comment on it."

Responding to a question, Premalatha said, "It is a well known fact that Edappadi K Palaniswami was not elected by the people to the post of Chief Minister. He was elected by the AIADMK.”