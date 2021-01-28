STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Narayanasamy denies having interfered in Namassivayam's department, calls his reasons to quit 'unacceptable'

Namassivayam had also blamed that Narayanasamy was not maintaining a friendly relationship with the Centre or Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Published: 28th January 2021 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy termed former PWD Minister A Namassivayam's reasons to quit the Cabinet and the party as unacceptable and said he never interfered in the latter's departments.

Narayanasamy, who was in Karaikal to inaugurate completed government projects on Thursday, addressed reporters. "I never interfered in the departments, be it the one which was under Namassivayam or any other, in any capacity. Namassivayam held several key portfolios, while I am holding only two key ones. Namassivayam should specify which department I had interfered with. We cannot accept a generalised allegation."

On Namassivayam's allegation that the Chief Minister did not allocate sufficient funds for the former's department, Narayanasamy said, "Our Rs 9,000-crore budget is running short of funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore owing to lack of revenue for the government during the pandemic. Funds for all departments have been cut owing to administrative reasons. The truth is that he did not properly spend the funds allotted for PWD."

Namassivayam had also blamed that Narayanasamy was not maintaining a friendly relationship with the Centre or Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. "The Centre did not allocate funds and subsidies we had sought. Namassivayam knows how many times I approached the Centre and how it gives step-motherly treatment to the Congress-ruled States. Nevertheless, we never were or wanted to be unfriendly with the Centre," Narayanasamy said.

ALSO READ | Loyalists gobble the sweets as Namassivayam waits for Amit Shah

But, the Chief Minister also questioned how could he or his Cabinet colleagues be happy with Bedi, when she kept rejecting all dossiers and delaying approval for schemes. "I would like to remind Namassivayam that he was with us -- ministers, MLAs and alliance leaders -- during our protest in front of Bedi's office in 2019.  Namassivayam had staged a demonstration against Bedi and filed lawsuits against her.

The reasons he is citing now for his exit are unacceptable." Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and DMK president MK Stalin would decide about the alliance for the coming Assembly polls, Narayanasamy said, adding, "We are united as a party and will work to make it stronger. People know that the BJP does not go well as a party in Puducherry. Political careers end when people go there."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Namassivayam V Narayanasamy puducherry government Puducherry politics Puducherry Congress
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp