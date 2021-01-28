Fishermen in Puducherry to get transponders at subsidised cost

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Transponders would be provided to fishermen at a subsidised rate by the Fisheries Department as a measure to keep fishermen safe at deep sea. It would help them to pass information to boat owners or to the department whenever they faced hardships during their operations.

Using the transponders, fishermen at sea can contact the department or owners during cyclones or any other calamity at sea, Secretary Fisheries Purva Garg said. The cost of each transponder is Rs 15,000 and the government would provide Rs 5,000 as subsidy.

Various centrally sponsored schemes for the welfare of fishermen involving an investment of ₹34.85 crore is being implemented in Puducherry by the fisheries department.

The department has also launched a helpline for fishermen. The number (0423-222 7289) can be used to know details of incentives and financial benefits and welfare schemes available for them, she said.