About 71 lakh children to be given polio vaccine on January 31 in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CHENNAI: About 70.26 lakh children will be covered in Tamil Nadu during the nation-wide Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) campaign to be undertaken on January 31 with preventive measures for COVID-19, the state government said on Friday.

Children aged below five will be administered the polio drops at the immunisation booths from 7 am to 5 pm, according to an official release here.

It urged the people to adhere to the social distancing norms and wear face-masks.

Washing hands before starting vaccination with sanitizer or soap with water was mandatory.

The National Immunisation Day (NID), commonly known as Pulse Polio Immunisation programme, wasearlier scheduled for January 17 across the country but rescheduled in view of the COVID-19 vaccination launch a day earlier.

Children immunised recently under the routine immunisation schedule should also be given Polio drops.

All newborn children should be given the drops, the release said.

Persons or children with fever or cough or other symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 would not be allowed inside the booth and overcrowding at booths should be avoided.

Arrangements have been made to vaccinate the children of migrant labourers during the campaign which will also see the private paediatricians and private hospitals joining the drive, it said.

A total of 43,051 booths have been established in all primary health centres, government hospitals, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres, noon meal centres, schools and other important places across the state for the vaccination and two lakh personnel would be involved.

Transit booths with COVID-19 guidelines will also function in major bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, check posts, airports during the campaign days to cover the children on travel.

In addition, mobile teams will administer polio drops to children living in remote, inaccessible and migrant areas.

The release said Tamil Nadu was entering 17th Polio free year due to successful implementation of the Pulse Polio Campaigns.