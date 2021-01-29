STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

About 71 lakh children to be given polio vaccine on January 31 in Tamil Nadu

The release said Tamil Nadu was entering 17th Polio free year due to successful implementation of the Pulse Polio Campaigns.

Published: 29th January 2021 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

A child being administered polio drops at a goverment school in Keelkattalai on Sunday.

A child being administered polio drops at a goverment school. (Representational Photo | Ashwin Prasadh, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: About 70.26 lakh children will be covered in Tamil Nadu during the nation-wide Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) campaign to be undertaken on January 31 with preventive measures for COVID-19, the state government said on Friday.

Children aged below five will be administered the polio drops at the immunisation booths from 7 am to 5 pm, according to an official release here.

It urged the people to adhere to the social distancing norms and wear face-masks.

Washing hands before starting vaccination with sanitizer or soap with water was mandatory.

The National Immunisation Day (NID), commonly known as Pulse Polio Immunisation programme, wasearlier scheduled for January 17 across the country but rescheduled in view of the COVID-19 vaccination launch a day earlier.

​ALSO READ | 'Unforeseen activities': Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17

Children immunised recently under the routine immunisation schedule should also be given Polio drops.

All newborn children should be given the drops, the release said.

Persons or children with fever or cough or other symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 would not be allowed inside the booth and overcrowding at booths should be avoided.

Arrangements have been made to vaccinate the children of migrant labourers during the campaign which will also see the private paediatricians and private hospitals joining the drive, it said.

A total of 43,051 booths have been established in all primary health centres, government hospitals, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres, noon meal centres, schools and other important places across the state for the vaccination and two lakh personnel would be involved.

Transit booths with COVID-19 guidelines will also function in major bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, check posts, airports during the campaign days to cover the children on travel.

In addition, mobile teams will administer polio drops to children living in remote, inaccessible and migrant areas.

The release said Tamil Nadu was entering 17th Polio free year due to successful implementation of the Pulse Polio Campaigns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polio Vaccination Drive India Pulse Polio Polio Vaccination Tamil Nadu Government
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp