Puducherry CM 'cheating' MLAs, AICC; people will elect BJP in coming polls: A Namasivayam

Addressing the party workers at the BJP office after receiving a warm welcome, Namasivayam said same party rule at the centre and the UT  would be conducive for development.

Published: 30th January 2021 12:34 AM

Former Puducherry minister A Namasivayam and Ex-MLA E Theepianthan welcomed in the BJP party office with a garland. (Photo | Express)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has pushed back the development of Puducherry 20 years due to his “selfish nature and administrative lapses”, alleged former Puducherry PWD minister A Namasivayam.  The former Congressman, who  began a new political innings with  BJP, added that people’s expectations are only on BJP to provide good governance and development.



He charged that chief minister  V Narayansamy failed to develop Puducherry, forcing him to quit the party and join BJP. “It is only a beginning and not the end”, he said.

The allegations made by the chief minister against the central government and Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi blocking the development of Puducherry were baseless, said Namassivayam adding that it was done to divert the attention of the people. He asked the chief minister whether he could deny that centre provided funds for the conversion of huts into Pucca houses, or gave Rs.250 crores for the development of the tourism sector as well as the Smart city project.  

He alleged that the chief minister is “cheating” MLAs, party functionaries and also the AICC. Namasivayam also asked whether the chief minister could specify which all assurances were implemented when he claimed that 85 per cent of the Congress election manifesto promises were fulfilled.  

Further, he said that Narayanasamy did nothing to appoint chairpersons for government corporations and boards, though the list was jointly prepared by them.  After getting the approval of  Sonia Gandhi, he kept it aside, Namasivayam alleged.

The chief minister never allowed any of the ministers to meet the Lt. Governor to discuss and sort out issues, alleged Namassivayam. If anybody went, then a complaint was given to the AICC against them stating that they violated party guidelines. To project himself as a national leader, Narayanasmay opposed Prime minister Narendra Modi, he added.

People of Puducherry will no longer believe his "lie" that the centre is trying to merge Puducherry with Tamil Nadu.

Asking the chief minister whether he could name the constituency from where he is going to contest the next elections, Namasivayam said that he was ready to contest in any constituency against him. The people of Puducherry are prepared for a change, he said.

