Polytechnic admission criteria out

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday issued an order stating that admissions into 51 government polytechnic colleges will be based on Class 9 exams results. The decision was announced by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi in the previous week.

The decision has been taken after the government recently declared all class 10 students as having passed and said that Class 11 admissions can be made using either internal assessments or Class 9 exam results. The same criteria will be used for polytechnic admissions too.

Further changes in arrear exam regulations for polytechnic exams were also announced recently. Any candidates with pending papers can apply to appear for arrear exams without any restrictions on the number of years that have passed since they failed.