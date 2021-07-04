STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Key AMMK leader Palaniappan joins DMK in presence of Stalin 

Responding to a question, Palaniappan said, “No bitter feelings with the AMMK or TTV Dhinakaran. Dhinakaran is a good person.”

Published: 04th July 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK deputy general secretary and one of the confidantes of TTV Dhinakaran, P Palaniappan, joined the DMK on Saturday in the presence of party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Talking to reporters after joining the DMK along with his supporters, Palaniappan hailed that Stalin has been continuing the welfare schemes initiated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and earned the goodwill of the poor and downtrodden people.

In 2019, former MLA and a senior leader of the AMMK, VP Kalairajan, joined the DMK, followed by another functionary Thanga Thamizh Selvan. Very recently, former MLA and an AMMK functionary Mariappan Kennedy and many other functionaries of that party joined the DMK.  

More leaders join DMK 
AMMK’s organising secretary and former MLA C Jayanthi Padmanabhan along with 30 grassroots-level 
functionaries from Vellore district also joined the DMK  

