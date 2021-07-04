Key AMMK leader Palaniappan joins DMK in presence of Stalin 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK deputy general secretary and one of the confidantes of TTV Dhinakaran, P Palaniappan, joined the DMK on Saturday in the presence of party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Talking to reporters after joining the DMK along with his supporters, Palaniappan hailed that Stalin has been continuing the welfare schemes initiated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and earned the goodwill of the poor and downtrodden people. Responding to a question, Palaniappan said, “No bitter feelings with the AMMK or TTV Dhinakaran. Dhinakaran is a good person.”

In 2019, former MLA and a senior leader of the AMMK, VP Kalairajan, joined the DMK, followed by another functionary Thanga Thamizh Selvan. Very recently, former MLA and an AMMK functionary Mariappan Kennedy and many other functionaries of that party joined the DMK.

More leaders join DMK

AMMK’s organising secretary and former MLA C Jayanthi Padmanabhan along with 30 grassroots-level

functionaries from Vellore district also joined the DMK