TN launches Covid vaccination drive for pregnant women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State launched a drive on Saturday to vaccinate pregnant women following approval by the Indian Council of Medical Research. According to a statement from Health Department, Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin kicked off the drive at a UPHC in Cuddalore.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the drive has begun all over the State. “We have used more than 1.5 crore vaccines given by the Centre. We are also working on spreading awareness to bring more people to the vaccination centres,” the Minister said.