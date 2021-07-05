Tackling exigencies: MKU set to start Centre for Disaster Management

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) will soon start a Centre for Disaster Management, said Vice-Chancellor of the university M Krishnan.

He said during the pandemic, he realised the need for such a centre to educate and train the students so that they can help the society combat disasters in a better way.

“We are chalking out the blueprint and have started ground work for the Centre for Disaster Management. It will take shape soon,” said Krishnan to TNIE.

He opined that currently there is a paradigm shift in disaster management and we need trained manpower to tackle disasters and also ensure preparedness.

“We have to deal effectively with the challenges posed by man-made and natural disasters in the current era of technological advancement. The centre will provide solutions on issues ranging from crisis management to disaster preparedness, ” said Krishnan.

As Tamil Nadu is prone to disasters, the centre will immensely benefit this region.

The university had started ground work last year to help students get first-hand experience in dealing with disasters.

In March last year, the university in association with NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and NeuroSciences) and MS Chellamuthu Trust for Mental Health and Rehabilitation, Madurai, roped in National Service Scheme students for a special socio-psychological programme to help villagers located near the university.

“A major factor in dealing with disasters is to create awareness among people about it. Our students moved from village to village and created awareness among people about Covid-19 and do’s and don’ts related to it. There was a lot of fear among villagers about the disease and our students helped in allaying their fears through proper counselling,” said the V-C.

Under the programme, in the last one year, over 2,500 students have been trained by experts for providing psychological help to villagers.

The field work has helped the university in creating a database of the villagers’ Covid details.

“Details like people who have been vaccinated against Covid, those in home isolation and those who succumbed have been collected and the data can help the administration,” said the V-C.