TANSCHE gets new vice-chairman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday, appointed former Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor A Ramasamy as the Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE).

Ramasamy had already held the post during 2006-2011 when the DMK was in power. He is the recipient of Arignar Anna Award and Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar Birthday Commemoration Award.

It is worth noting that the post has been lying vacant since 2016. Ramasamy’s appointment is aimed at revamping the council. One of the crucial duties of the council is to submit an analytical report on the curriculum of various degree programmes to the State Equivalence Committee.

Further, Stalin has appointed S Krishnaswamy as the Member-Secretary of the Council. The Council will also be composed of members from the Finance Department, Governor’s office, Directorate of Collegiate Education and Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Stalin said in a statement.