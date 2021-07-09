STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TANSCHE gets new vice-chairman

It is worth noting that the post has been lying vacant since 2016. Ramasamy’s appointment is aimed at revamping the council.

Published: 09th July 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday, appointed former Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor A Ramasamy as the Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE).

Ramasamy had already held the post during 2006-2011 when the DMK was in power. He is the recipient of Arignar Anna Award and Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar Birthday Commemoration Award.

It is worth noting that the post has been lying vacant since 2016. Ramasamy’s appointment is aimed at revamping the council. One of the crucial duties of the council is to submit an analytical report on the curriculum of various degree programmes to the State Equivalence Committee.

Further, Stalin has appointed S Krishnaswamy as the Member-Secretary of the Council. The Council will also be composed of members from the Finance Department, Governor’s office, Directorate of Collegiate Education and Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Stalin said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp