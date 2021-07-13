STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Excavation proves significance of Keezhadi

The excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages are in full swing, said the sources from the Archeology Department on Monday. 

Published: 13th July 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

The authorities were studying the explored earthenware at a trench in Keezhadi on Monday | kk sundar

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages are in full swing, said the sources from the Archeology Department on Monday. Sources said the excavation sites Keezhadi, Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur were industrial, burial, and human settlements. “Vertical wall structures and a decorated earthen ware were found in a trench in Keezhadi,” they added.  

They said that they have traced 15 burial urns and 9 surface burials in the Konthagai site. Out of the 15 burial urns, skeletons were retrieved from the five burial urns by Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) officials. As the university is yet to reopen, DNA testing for the unearthed skeletons could not be started in MKU. “The remains from the nine surface burials will be retrieved,” said sources. 

Three trenches are in Manalur and seven trenches are in Agaram. It is noted that a globular pot, a lid, thin golden wire, offering pots, human bones, were retrieved from the sites. The excavation is being carried out under Deputy Director of Archeology Department R Sivanantham in Konthagai, Keezhadi, Agaram and Manalur villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keezhadi
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp