Excavation proves significance of Keezhadi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages are in full swing, said the sources from the Archeology Department on Monday. Sources said the excavation sites Keezhadi, Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur were industrial, burial, and human settlements. “Vertical wall structures and a decorated earthen ware were found in a trench in Keezhadi,” they added.

They said that they have traced 15 burial urns and 9 surface burials in the Konthagai site. Out of the 15 burial urns, skeletons were retrieved from the five burial urns by Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) officials. As the university is yet to reopen, DNA testing for the unearthed skeletons could not be started in MKU. “The remains from the nine surface burials will be retrieved,” said sources.

Three trenches are in Manalur and seven trenches are in Agaram. It is noted that a globular pot, a lid, thin golden wire, offering pots, human bones, were retrieved from the sites. The excavation is being carried out under Deputy Director of Archeology Department R Sivanantham in Konthagai, Keezhadi, Agaram and Manalur villages.