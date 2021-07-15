STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquor to cost 20% more in Puducherry from Thursday

Yet again, liquor would cost more in Puducherry with the government levying special excise duty of 20 percent on liquor from July 15.

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Yet again, liquor would cost more in Puducherry with the government levying special excise duty of 20 percent on liquor from July 15. But, it will still remain cheaper than Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other neighbouring States.

According to Excise department notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Excise T Sudhakar on Wednesday, the UT government has levied special excise duty at the rate of 20 percent on the Maximum retail price (MRP) uniformly on all liquor brands in the UT, with effect from July 15 2021. It will be applicable to Indian made, foreign manufactured or imported liquor sold in the UT.

The special excise duty (SED), popularly known as corona tax on liquor was levied in May 2020, at various rates, to make the prices of liquor equivalent to that of the adjoining States of TN and others, for arresting the spread of Covid-19 in all the four regions of the UT. After a year, the  Excise department withdrew it in April 2021 after which liquor became cheaper once again.

