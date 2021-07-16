Archaeology dept unearths another ring well at Keezhadi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The State Archaeology department unearthed one more ring well at Keezhadi in Sivaganga on Thursday. According to sources, the ring well was found at a depth of 411 cm. The rim (having a thickness of 3 cm) of the ring well was found with decoration. “The east-west length is 58 cm and the southern section is 18 cm,” they said.

The department had already unearthed a ring-well on July 5 at a depth of 1.26 m. “That ring well is 77 cm in diameter, 44 cm in height, and 3 cm in thickness with embossed rope decorations,” sources said. During further excavation, the archaeologists had unearthed the second ring of the ring well at 19 cm and the third at 18 cm.

Head of female figurine traced in Agaram

The department also found the head of a female figurine made of terracotta at 60 cm depth. It is 2.9 cm in length, 4.7 cm breath, and 2.6 cm height. “The figurine has bulging eyes, prominent nose, parted lips. The headgear is portrayed with elongated ear ornaments, forehead ornaments, and a huge hair-bun on the left side of the head,” sources said, adding that the archaeologists have traced many figurines in the current and previous excavations and each has its uniqueness.

What else they found

The key finds of the phase of excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages include dice, gamesman, hot-scotches, weavers tools (spindle whorl), simple ornamentations (beads, ear ornaments, bangles), lavish ornaments (semi precious stone beads, a golden wire), a unique specimen of weighing stone (made of beryl), terracotta seals, hook, iron nails, a smaller copper ring, stone axe, bone points, potsherds with graffiti marks, intact bowls, pots, debris of bricks, and a small pot, among other things