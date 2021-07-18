Ensure safety of women and children in public places, CM instructs police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday directed the Police Department to ensure a safe atmosphere for women in public places, and to take stringent action against those harming women and children. Chairing a review meeting of the department, Stalin said that police should create an atmosphere wherein crimes do not occur.

“Concessions for police personnel, housing facilities and other amenities will be enhanced,” he added.

The meeting also discussed the functioning of the forensic department and the need for imparting forensic science training to the personnel of Police, Judiciary and Health departments.

Other matters raised in the meeting included services of Fire and Rescue Department, road safety, repairing road blackspots, creating pavements along roads at important junctions, scientific analysis of accident spots, inculcating road safety awareness among school students, constructing own buildings for courts wherever they are functioning in rental buildings, improving prison safety, open prisons, and welfare of prisoners.

Law Minister S Raghupathy, Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, DGP C Sylendra Babu, Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, senior police officials and other Home department officials took part in the meeting.