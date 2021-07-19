HR&CE under fire for shops on temple premises

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court criticised the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department for permitting shops to function on temple premises in the State, saying it not only affects the safety and sanctity of the temples but is also a main reason for temples being starved of funds.

“The authorities, unmindful of the heritage value of various temples, license and lease out the temple property as well as the praharams and verandas of the temples to traders to carry on trading activity by selling articles which are unrelated and unconnected with the temple and the devotees. These shops have virtually become shopping centres, if not, shopping malls,” a Bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi said. People have not learnt their lesson even after the fire accident that happened in Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai in 2018, they added.

Not just the HR and CE department but several persons are to be blamed for the sorry state of affairs in Tamil Nadu temples, the judges pointed out. “Lessees (of shops in temples) are one of the main persons to be blamed for the temples being left without sufficient funds. Several cases are filed before this Court by the lessees claiming that they are entitled to continue indefinitely in temple property by paying a paltry sum as rent or license fee,” they observed.

The observations were made recently in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one K Suresh with regard to performance of pujas in Adikesava temple in Kanniyakumari. Suresh, who is the Vice President of Dharma Sena, an organisation, wanted particular Mutts to perform puja and rituals in the temple. But the judges opined that the court cannot decide it and directed him to approach the appropriate forum.