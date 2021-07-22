STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prison dept to set up more petrol retail outlets for well-behaved inmates: Minister

It may be noted that a petrol bunk is already been run by the Prisons department in Vellore. 

Published: 22nd July 2021 04:42 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons, S Reghupathy on Wednesday informed that Prison department will set up six more petrol outlets in the State as part of expanding employment opportunities for good conduct prisoners.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the central prisons in Vellore, he said, “We are planning to establish six more petrol retail outlets (by the Prison department) in the State. One of the outlets will come up in Vellore.”

It may be noted that a petrol bunk is already been run by the Prisons department in Vellore. Referring to the prison bazaar project, he said the shoes, belt manufacturing units and looms in the prisons will be expanded and the prisoners will be provided employment opportunities depending upon their professional skills. The prisoners, employed in shoes and belt manufacturing unit in prisons earn from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per month.

Reghupathy stated that vacancies in officer level in prisons will be filled through promotions and damaged buildings will be replaced by new ones, for which, proposals are being prepared. Replying to a question on establishing district courts in newly created districts, he said it can be done only after the High Court makes its recommendations.

Minister on prison bazaar project
Referring to the prison bazaar project, he said the shoes, belt manufacturing units and looms in the prisons will be expanded and the prisoners will be provided employment opportunities depending upon their professional skills. The prisoners, employed in shoes and belt manufacturing unit in prisons earn from `6,000 to `8,000 per month

