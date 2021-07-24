STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perforated pipes found at ancient Korkai site

Archaeologists excavating the ancient Korkai site in the district have unearthed 10 rows of brick structures and large perforated pipes both having taints of ash deposits.

By ​S Godson wisely dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Archaeologists excavating the ancient Korkai site in the district have unearthed 10 rows of brick structures and large perforated pipes both having taints of ash deposits. The ash deposit hints at an industrial activity over 2000 years ago. The archaeologists identified conch cutting factories as well in other treches during the excavation.

The archaeological survey began in Korkai cluster of villages - Korkai, Maramangalam, Agaram and Arumugamangalam - in March. So far, the archaeologists have dug 17 trenches in Korkai and one in Maramangalam.

Korkai archeological site Excavation Director T Thangadurai said that over 280 artefacts, including large quantity of conch bangles and hopscotches, have been unearthed. “Terracotta human figurines (woman), horse figurines, conch rings, sawed conches, black and red earthern wares, glass beads, iron and copper objects have also been unearthed. Graffiti was also found on potsherds,” he said.

Thangadurai revealed that each brick measures 57 cm in length, 31 cm in breadth and 7 cm in thickness. “There are 10 rows of perforated pipes standing vertical on the ground. While the perforated pipes measures 27 cm in diameter, 27 cm in length and 1 cm in thickness, the holes are 1.5 cm in diameter,” he said. Though perforated wares are a kind of filter used in ancient society, the archaeologists have found a mound of pearl oysters at the bottom of the perforated pipes.

The archaeologists had uncovered the brick structures for a length of one metre, however, it extends further, he said. Both the perforated pipes and brick structures have taints of ashes. “Large perforated pipes and brick structure have ashes in adjacent trenches. As pearl oyster pieces are found near the pipes, it confirms an intense industrial activity at Korkai,” said the site director.

The excvation at Korkai has also yielded a huge mound of conch pieces and pearl oysters with some sawed and uncut which obviously testifies the pearl fishing during the Pandyan era at Korkai. The conches are cut to the core for making bangles, rings and other articles, he added.

Deputy Director of state archaeology department, Sivanand, said that the finding of perforated pipe is new to Korkai. “It looks like chimney. However, further excavation could ascertain its purpose,” he added.
Archaeologists said that the ancient Korkai testifying its connect to the busy industrial activity 2000 years ago is still interesting even though it is already known.

