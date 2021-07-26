STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Central Prison inmates turn painters, use walls to spread positivity

If a prison is conceived as a place of gloom and doom, its walls are testimony to the thousands of stories behind that melancholy.

Published: 26th July 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

A picture of the painted walls at the Coimbatore Central prison, painted by the prison inmates

A picture of the painted walls at the Coimbatore Central prison, painted by the prison inmates | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  If prison is conceived as a place of gloom and doom, its walls are testimony to the thousands of stories behind that melancholy. To give those walls a healing touch, five inmates of the Coimbatore Central Prison have turned them into a canvas of colour, bearing murals and story-telling paintings.

“They turned the inner walls colourful, with paintings that spread positivity,” says GB Senthamaraikannan, superintendent of the prison. The inmates and mural enthusiasts — C Billa (31), from Namagiripettai in Namakkal district, K Jagadeesan (34), from Kondalampatti, in Salem, P Selvam (28), Thippampatty, in Salem, G Rajkumar (34), from Kuppuchipalayam, in Namakkal, and M Noorullah (23), from Erode — began painting the walls in 2019 on a trial basis.

They honed their skills through the skill-development classes conducted by the prison authorities, and after seeing their work, the officials let them paint the inner walls of the jail. Prison officials say the artwork could bring about a positive behavioural change in the inmates.

The subjects they chose to paint on are nature and patriotism. They have drawn portraits of personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Thiruvalluvar, and VOC Chidambaram, who was imprisoned in the facility during the British rule. Unwilling to stop with traditional paintings, the five inmates of the Coimbatore Central Prison showcased their talent with 3D paintings too.

Prison walls now a sight for sore eyes

Some of them - shadows of trees on water, a building sketched like a guitar, a person going to prison and returning as a graduate, a 3D tiger emerging from the frame, animals hidden inside the body of an elephant, and a deer with trees as its horns - exhibit their creativity in fantasy themes. The superintendent said the paintings on moral themes enhance the beauty of the prison walls.

“It was boring to look at the blank walls. Now, these five have created a positive environment,” he says. G Shanmuga Sundaram, DIG of Prisons (Coimbatore range), says the effort is a good attempt at promoting positive thinking. “The men transformed white walls into amazing sceneries. It teaches them discipline, and how to commit to completing a task. Inmates can learn from such activities and use these lessons when they are back in their communities,” he explains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Central Prison Coimbatore central prisoners
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp