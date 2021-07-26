STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government has no plans to revive lottery sales: PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

In an official statement, Thiagarajan said, “Palaniswami has issued a false claim that the DMK government is mulling to revive lottery sales.” 

Published: 26th July 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the DMK government not to revive lottery sales in the State, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Sunday clarified that his government had never considered reviving it. 

In an official statement, Thiagarajan said, “Palaniswami has issued a false claim that the DMK government is mulling to revive lottery sales.” 

“This same leader had kept the CAG report on the 2015 Chennai floods and the CAG’s audit report on the 2017-18 and 2018-19 State finances, hidden from the legislature. His regime’s administrative failures had come to the fore later. Though the previous government had left the State in a shattered financial situation, our government would never resume lottery business to augment the State’s revenue,” the Finance Minister added in the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami Palanivel Thiagarajan lottery sales
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp