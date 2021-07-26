Tamil Nadu government has no plans to revive lottery sales: PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the DMK government not to revive lottery sales in the State, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Sunday clarified that his government had never considered reviving it.

In an official statement, Thiagarajan said, “Palaniswami has issued a false claim that the DMK government is mulling to revive lottery sales.”

“This same leader had kept the CAG report on the 2015 Chennai floods and the CAG’s audit report on the 2017-18 and 2018-19 State finances, hidden from the legislature. His regime’s administrative failures had come to the fore later. Though the previous government had left the State in a shattered financial situation, our government would never resume lottery business to augment the State’s revenue,” the Finance Minister added in the statement.