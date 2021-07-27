STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Straight from action flick: TN cop clings to car for 8 km, nabs smuggler

In a scene straight out of an action thriller, a police constable put his duty over life by clinging to the bonnet of a speeding car for several minutes in order to nab a ganja smuggler.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 12:27 PM

Head constable Saravanan

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  In a scene straight out of an action thriller, a police constable put his duty over life by clinging to the bonnet of a speeding car for several minutes in order to nab a ganja smuggler. The Tiruchy police department has been taking efforts to bring down the ganja racket in the district. Based on information regarding an accused smuggling ganja in a car, a team of police personnel were conducting vehicle checks at the Mannarpuram roundabout on Sunday night.

As the accused, identified as Mohammad Hanifa (42) from Keeranur village in Pudukkottai, arrived there, the team attempted to catch him. However, Hanifa zoomed off towards the Chennai National Highway. This was when Saravanan (38), a head constable with the special team, swung into action. He blocked the car with his bike but Hanifa rammed the motorcycle and kept driving. Undeterred, Saravanan clung to the bonnet as the other personnel chased down the car.

After driving for about eight kilometres, with Saravanan on the bonnet, the accused was finally caught near Sanjeevi Nagar. More than a kilo of ganja was seized from Hanifa’s possession. Speaking to Express, Saravanan said, “On seeing the police, the accused attempted to flee but as the traffic was too much, he had to brake suddenly. I leaped at the opportunity to block him. With a firm grip on the front metal guard, I kept yelling to him to stop the car but he kept driving faster.” He is currently under treatment for the 30 per cent burn injuries caused to his ankle during the incident.

Sakthivel, Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Tiruchy, said, “The accused was reportedly under the influence of ganja, and while intending to flee, he intentionally rammed the cop. But the head constable took a strong hold on to the bonnet to avoid serious injuries. After few minutes of chasing, the accused was caught. Luckily no one sustained any serious injuries in the operation. The head constable’s brave efforts are appreciable. Further probe is on.”

The head-on collision
The accused attempted to flee after seeing the cops, which is when Saravanan blocked him. The head-on ramming and the subsequent chase left Saravanan with a 30 per cent burn injury on his right ankle

Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

