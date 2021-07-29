EPS seeks caste census, stirs proportional reservation debate 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday revived a debate on proportional reservation by appealing to the DMK government to conduct a caste-wise survey in Tamil Nadu to know the population of each caste for extending appropriate reservation to each of them.

“We have provided 10.5 per cent reservation to the Vanniyar community and made arrangements for a caste survey in the State. If that is done, the population of each caste will be known and then there will be no issues. I request the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin to conduct a caste-wise survey,” Palaniswami said answering a query at Salem.

On February 26, the previous AIADMK government ensured 10.5 per cent reservation to the Vanniyar community. A day after, Palaniswami made a significant statement at the conference of Desiya Chettiyargal Peravai here that his government was taking steps to conduct caste-wise survey to ensure the development of people of all communities in accordance with their proportionate population.

Later, the AIADMK’s electoral manifesto reiterated this promise. It said a commission headed by retired Judge A Kulasekaran has been formed for conducting a caste-wise survey in Tamil Nadu and based on that survey, all castes would be given appropriate reservation.

However, the DMK government did not extend the term of the commission despite a request from the head of the commission. Significantly, the AIADMK and the PMK did not make any statement on this development. At this juncture, Palaniswami has appealed to the Chief Minister to conduct the caste survey to know the population of each caste.

VCK general secretary D Ravikumar is of the view that the demand for caste survey is inappropriate now and it has been made to hoodwink the people to gain political mileage. Already, the data collected during the Socio Economic Caste Census conducted in 2011 is available with the government. Instead of doing a fresh survey, the State government could straightaway avail the already available data.

“Up to 1931, caste-wise census was conducted. But after Independence, it was decided that only enumeration of SC/STs alone should be taken and not the caste-wise census since the outcome may lead to unrest among the different castes in the country. During the UPA government, many parties including the DMK demanded caste-wise census. But it was decided not to conduct this census for various reasons. Later, the Socio Economic Caste Census in 2011 was conducted but the data was not released to the public but it was said that the data could be used by the government for its internal purposes,” Ravikumar explained.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said “It is surprising that the DMK government accepted the 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyar community as it will cause disgruntlement among various other communities. Palaniswami has made this demand for political purposes since caste census data may lead to various issues.”

Seeman too backs caste census

The DMK also in its election manifesto had promised that it would continue to urge the Central government to conduct caste-wise census. Meanwhile, Naam Thamizhar Katchi leader Seeman too pitched for caste-wise census to ensure appropriate reservation to all castes. He welcomed the 10.5% reservation to Vanniyar community but said the data obtained by conducting caste census would prevent legal issues to the quota for Vanniyars