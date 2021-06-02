STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Abrupt loss of dear ones taking a huge toll on children’s mental health

The sudden demise of her doting grandfather due to Covid-19 infection last December still haunts S Ananya, an eight-year-old girl.

Published: 02nd June 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sudden demise of her doting grandfather due to Covid-19 infection last December still haunts S Ananya, an eight-year-old girl. Traumatised ever since, the happy-go-lucky girl has now gone completely silent. The toll it took on her mental health is so devastating that she is now afraid of going  even to her terrace. Whenever her parents are about to step out, she begins weeping inconsolably and pleads them to stay home.

Her mother Sangeetha is concerned about the girl’s behavioural change. “It has become difficult for us to deal with her. Even if I have to go out to buy vegetables, she starts crying and pleads me not to step out. She says I would also die like her grandfather if I stepped out. It is painful to see my kid so terrified,” she says. Ananya’s parents have sought help from a psychologist who visits her for counselling.

Unfortunately, Ananya is not alone. Many children quietly suffer from mental health issues which arise out of loss of their loved ones to Covid or the fear induced by the disease or getting infected. If not attended appropriately and in time, these will have a lasting impact on the mental wellbeing of the children. “Everyone speaks about the mental health problems of adults.

But there is hardly any awareness on the need to address those of children. In this Covid second wave, many young people have died leaving their children behind; many children get infected and hospitalised. All these traumatic experiences are taking a severe toll on the mental health of our children,” Andrew Sesuraj, convenor of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW), told TNIE.

A lot of children are struggling to deal with fear, grief and helplessness during the pandemic period, and if the issues are not addressed in time, they can trigger suicidal thoughts in children, warns Dr S Bharathi, a psychologist.

Sesuraj said he keeps making requests to district child protection officers in all the districts to identify children who have lost their dear ones to Covid or have tested positive for the infection themselves and send volunteers to interact with them so as to assess their mental health condition.

Speaking at a webinar organised recently to address the issues of children during the pandemic, Aarti Rajaratnam, a leading child psychologist, said, “The role of kid’s families is crucial under these difficult circumstances. The families should interact more with the children and help them cope with the grief by giving them counselling.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mental health children covid deaths COVID orphans COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp