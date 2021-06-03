AINRC, BJP reach consensus on sharing of minister berths in Puducherry

Debjani Dutta By

PUDUCHERRY: A month after the declaration of election results in Puducherry, NDA partners BJP and AINRC have finally reached a consensus on sharing of ministers and posts such as Speaker, paving the way for induction of ministers in the N Rangasamy cabinet. The ministers’ induction could happen next week.

“We have reached an understanding on sharing of Speaker, ministers and other posts,” State BJP President V Saminathan told a press conference along with A Namassivayam, Leader of BJP Legislature party and other MLAs at the party office on Wednesday.

The Speaker will be from BJP, while the five ministers will be shared, he said without revealing the numbers for BJP. It has been decided through discussions between Central BJP leaders and the CM. BJP observers will meet the CM and it will be jointly announced later this week, he said.

When asked about BJP’s demand for the Deputy CM post, he said that the CM will send a proposal to the Union Home Ministry and the Central government will process it. There is no confusion in the NDA and discussions have concluded on other posts including Deputy Speaker, Parliamentary Secretary to CM and Government Whip, said Saminathan.

Sources said that the Deputy Speaker and Government Whip will be from AINRC, while Parliamentary Secretary to CM will be from BJP. The other posts as well as NDA candidate for the Rajya Sabha will be decided later, sources said.

There is no confusion in the alliance and the Opposition had taken advantage of the CM being indisposed due to Covid earlier, said Saminathan.

BJP MLAs, including the three nominated ones and independents, have adopted a resolution empowering the Central leadership to take a decision regarding the selection of MLAs for the posts of ministers, Speaker and others.

Rangasamy was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 7 and was hospitalised with Covid infection on May 9. He resumed office on May 26, but had remained silent on induction of ministers, understandably because he was not in agreement with the BJP’s demand.