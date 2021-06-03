STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK asks Centre not to insist on CoWin registration for vaccination

They do not have access to smartphones or internet and, as such, unable to register themselves for vaccination.

Published: 03rd June 2021 04:58 AM

cowin website
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Tuesday urged Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan to not insist on CoWin registration and Aadhaar for vulnerable people like the homeless and the elderly in shelters, for vaccination. 

In his letter to the union minister, Wilson said that two vaccines-- Covishield and Covaxin--are being administered to the public upon registration on CoWin portal managed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and that the registration on the portal has been made mandatory. 

This requirement has become an obstacle for many sections of the public, particularly those living in rural areas, people from lower economic strata, slum and pavement dwellers, and the homeless. They do not have access to smartphones or internet and, as such, unable to register themselves for vaccination.

Hence, he demanded that the Centre suitably amend the vaccination policy such that registration on CoWin portal is not mandatory, nor is possession of Aadhaar. Vaccination should be permitted on production of any government Id. As for the destitute or the homeless, a copy of registration either with police or local authorities should suffice.

