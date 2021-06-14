Delist Cauvery delta from auction list: Anti-Methane Project Movement

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Anti-Methane Project Movement has condemned Petroleum and Natural Gas’s global tender for hydrocarbon project in the delta region.

The Movement, which has been vocal against hydrocarbon projects in the State for the past few years, has condemned the inclusion of Tamil Nadu in the global tender for the development of ‘discovered small oil and gas fields’ under ‘discovered small fields policy.’

“We condemn the Union government’s move. The Centre’s move to set up hydrocarbon wells is disrespectful of Tamil Nadu. We request the State government to act and delist the Cauvery delta from the auction list,” said professor T Jayaraman, coordinator of the Anti-Methane Project Movement.