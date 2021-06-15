Would have made OPS CM if he had remained a loyalist after wealth case verdict, says Sasikala

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK charged her with staging a drama by not staying away from politics as she declared ahead of the Assembly elections, VK Sasikala on Tuesday explained that she had kept away from politics since they (EPS, OPS) said they would win the elections.

“But now the cadres are appealing to me to lead the party. As long as I live, I will be in AIADMK only. It is now crystal clear that only if I step in, the party can be protected and taken forward. I will accomplish everything with the support of the AIADMK cadre,” Sasikala said talking to a party functionary.

Expressing anguish at the expulsion of 16 AIADMK functionaries for talking to her, Sasikala continued her telephonic interactions with partymen from many parts of the State on Tuesday too.

At least 10 audio recordings were released in which Sasikala explained that she had kept away from politics ahead of Assembly elections. While talking to a person who indicated that he is a supporter of O

Panneerselvam, Sasikala said that she would have made Panneerselvam as the Chief Minister after the Supreme Court gave its verdict in the disproportionate wealth case in February, 2017, had he remained a loyalist.

Talking to Athani Palanisamy from Gobichettipalayam, Sasikala said: “Ahead of the election, I announced that I would be staying away from politics only with a good intention that the party nurtured by Amma (J

Jayalalithaa) should win. But they (EPS, OPS) did not heed my advice to stand united. Now, there is a compulsion to protect the party and their cadre. Definitely I will be coming. Amma had plans to

implement many schemes for the people after she came back to power in 2016. Since she passed away, I wish to do all those things for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Similarly, while interacting with Ragunathan of Sulur, Coimbatore district, Sasikala said “I will not allow the party to split or to alienate it from the party cadre. I have been keeping a tab on what is happening in the party. From all places, I receive a similar message that the AIADMK is becoming a caste-oriented party.”

Sasikala repeated this with most of the functionaries she spoke: “All cadres are with me. Just after the Corona lockdown is over, I will come and meet you all. We have to form the government again. Will

meet you all soon.”

