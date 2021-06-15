STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Would have made OPS CM if he had remained a loyalist after wealth case verdict, says Sasikala

Expressing anguish at the expulsion of 16 AIADMK functionaries for talking to her, Sasikala continued her telephonic interactions with partymen from many parts of the state.

Published: 15th June 2021 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala. (File photo |EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK charged her with staging a drama by not staying away from politics as she declared ahead of the Assembly elections, VK Sasikala on Tuesday explained that she had kept away from politics since they (EPS, OPS) said they would win the elections.

“But now the cadres are appealing to me to lead the party. As long as I live, I will be in AIADMK only.  It is now crystal clear that only if I step in, the party can be protected and taken forward.  I will accomplish everything with the support of the AIADMK cadre,” Sasikala said talking to a party functionary.

Expressing anguish at the expulsion of 16 AIADMK functionaries for talking to her, Sasikala continued her telephonic interactions with partymen from many parts of the State on Tuesday too.

At least 10 audio recordings were released in which Sasikala explained that she had kept away from politics ahead of Assembly elections. While talking to a person who indicated that he is a supporter of O
Panneerselvam, Sasikala said that she would have made Panneerselvam as the Chief Minister after the Supreme Court gave its verdict in the disproportionate wealth case in February, 2017, had he remained a loyalist.

Talking to Athani Palanisamy from Gobichettipalayam, Sasikala said: “Ahead of the election, I announced that I would be staying away from politics only with a good intention that the party nurtured by Amma (J
Jayalalithaa) should win. But they (EPS, OPS) did not heed my advice to stand united. Now, there is a compulsion to protect the party and their cadre.  Definitely I will be coming.  Amma had plans to
implement many schemes for the people after she came back to power in 2016. Since she passed away, I wish to do all those things for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Similarly, while interacting with Ragunathan of Sulur, Coimbatore district, Sasikala said “I will not allow the party to split or to alienate it from the party cadre. I have been keeping a tab on what is happening in the party. From all places, I receive a similar message that the AIADMK is becoming a caste-oriented party.”

Sasikala repeated this with most of the functionaries she spoke: “All cadres are with me. Just after the Corona lockdown is over, I will come and meet you all. We have to form the government again.  Will
meet you all soon.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sasikala AIADMK
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp