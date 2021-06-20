STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar cracker unit blast: NGT directs Tamil Nadu to conduct carrying capacity study

Stressing on the need for reviewing such incidents at the highest level in the state, the NGT told the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu to hold a meeting with all stakeholders in a month.

Published: 20th June 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the working sheds seen damaged following the blast that was triggered at a cracker unit at Achankulam  village near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. (Photo | EPS)

A view of the working sheds seen damaged following the blast that was triggered at a cracker unit at Achankulam  village near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a carrying capacity assessment of an area in the state's Virudhunagar district where a blast at a firecracker factory in February killed 19 workers.

The concept of 'carrying capacity' addresses the question of how much natural resources can be drawn from an area without the risk of degrading the environment there.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered the director of Industrial Safety to conduct the study in three months in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The report submitted to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary for further action.

"There is a need for a study of the carrying capacity of the area to sustain the extent of such activities having regard to the potential for accidental, occupational and environmental hazards. The study may include the number of units to be allowed, size of operation of such units, the quantity of material to be used, siting criteria for the location of the units, arrangement for fire management and health services," the bench said.

Stressing on the need for reviewing such incidents at the highest level in the state, the NGT told the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu to hold a meeting with all stakeholders in a month.

"After necessary deliberations, appropriate remedial measures be identified to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future. The same may be implemented through the district magistrate or any other appropriate authority as per law which may be overseen by the chief secretary. The state pollution control board may incorporate appropriate conditions in consents, including prohibiting the use of banned chemicals, and compliance of 1989 and 1996 rules. Further, a mechanism (be put in place) to ensure taking of insurance policies covering risk to life and health of all workers and others likely to be affected by fire or other accidents," the bench said.

Such mechanism may provide monitoring of compliance and stopping activities of units not following laid down standard operating procedures and regulations, it said.

"Substance of this order and regulatory measures may be published in the local area in vernacular language for information of local inhabitants," the NGT said.

The green panel directed the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to submit compliance status of directions after four months by e-mail.

It had earlier formed a panel headed by a former high court judge to secure credible facts and directed it to submit a report on the blast at the firecracker in Virudhunagar district.

The explosion occurred on February 12 when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village.

The eight-member committee included former high court judge K Kannan, representatives of Union Environment Ministry, CPCB, state Disaster Management Authority, head of the chemical engineering department of IIT-Madras, chief controller of explosives in Nagpur, a nominee of petroleum and explosives safety organization and Chief Inspector of Factories, Tamil Nadu.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT Tamil Nadu government Virudhunagar firecracker blast
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp