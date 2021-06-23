STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharathiar University set to revise evaluation pattern

Bharathiar University plans to give equal weightage to internal and external evaluation.

Bharathiar University in Coimbatore

Bharathiar University in Coimbatore (Photo|www.b-u.ac.in)

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Moving away from the current evaluation pattern followed in State universities in Tamil Nadu giving weightage to 25 per cent internal marks and 75 per cent external marks, Bharathiar University plans to give equal weightage to internal and external evaluation. The system is expected to be introduced from the current academic year once the standing committee of the university, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, gives its approval.

Vice Chancellor P Kaliraj, who advocated the change, said, "We wanted to evaluate students academic performance continuously. Already many autonomous colleges are following this system. We are planning to introduce this system in line with the one followed in many foreign universities. This will be beneficial for the students."

Allaying fears that private colleges could manipulate internal marks, Kaliraj said, "There is no scope for manipulation, as private colleges will be directly under our control. Three tests must be conducted and the marks must be uploaded on the university website for students to see. Apart from the test marks, internal marks will comprise assignment/project work, add on courses, etc."

Further, Kaliraj said that he had spoken to the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education and the Higher Education Secretary and secured its oral concurrence for effecting the change.

A Ponnusamy, president of Association of Principals of Colleges of Bharathiar University, welcomed the move and  said, "It's a good move, but should be done step-by-step. Internal test, model exam, assignments, seminars were considered for the present 25 per cent marks in internal. If the same components were considered for 50 per cent marks, it will be of no use. More components like paper presentation, participation in quiz, mini project should be given due weightages in awarding internal marks." Further, he opined that the success of this system is in the hands of faculty members, for which teaching faculty should be strengthened.

On the flip side, a section of academic community voiced concern over the development. Former general secretary of Association of University Teachers A Pichandy said, "The move will have repercussions in other universities also. This is something to do with a students future and involves the policy of the state government. The VC is indulging in misadventure, which will bring down the stature of the university."  He appealed to the Higher Education minister K Ponmudi to intervene in the issue. 

Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association president T Veeramani opined that the university should explain the drawbacks in the current evaluation system before implementing the change. The move, he said, would give private colleges and teachers control over the students.

