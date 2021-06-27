STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials directed to check illegal extraction of minerals

Flying squads should put a full stop to mineral theft in the State and action should be taken against illegal quarries. 

Published: 27th June 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Saturday urged the officials to check illegal mineral extraction across the State and if needed, drones could be used for identifying the culprits involved.  

The Minister said this while reviewing the functioning of the State Geology and Mining Department. Pointing out that during the current financial year, till May, the department has earned a revenue of `161 crore, he said efforts should be made to enhance this further.

Eligible granite quarries in the districts of Dharmapuri, Madurai, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and other districts should be brought for public lease so that the government could net more revenue. Flying squads should put a full stop to mineral theft in the State and action should be taken against illegal quarries. 

Steps for commencing black granite quarries in Mahi Mandalam, Rendadi and Kodakkal villages in Vellore and Ranipet districts should be expedited. The Minister also reviewed the functioning of Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp