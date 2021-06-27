Officials directed to check illegal extraction of minerals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Saturday urged the officials to check illegal mineral extraction across the State and if needed, drones could be used for identifying the culprits involved.

The Minister said this while reviewing the functioning of the State Geology and Mining Department. Pointing out that during the current financial year, till May, the department has earned a revenue of `161 crore, he said efforts should be made to enhance this further.

Eligible granite quarries in the districts of Dharmapuri, Madurai, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and other districts should be brought for public lease so that the government could net more revenue. Flying squads should put a full stop to mineral theft in the State and action should be taken against illegal quarries.

Steps for commencing black granite quarries in Mahi Mandalam, Rendadi and Kodakkal villages in Vellore and Ranipet districts should be expedited. The Minister also reviewed the functioning of Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited.