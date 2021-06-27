STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Response to Delta Plus Variant must be more stringent: Union Health Secretary

Union Health Secy writes to TN Chief Secy on measures needed to tackle new variant

Published: 27th June 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)

The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Health Secretary Dr Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary on Friday, stating that the public health response to Delta Plus Variant of Covid has to become more stringent and focused.

“It is intimated that this variant has been found in Madurai, Kancheepuram and Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote, and requested the Chief Secretary to take up immediate containment measures in these districts, prevent crowds, conduct widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as enhance vaccine coverage. 

“You are also requested to ensure that adequate number of positive case samples are sent to designated labs of INSACOG promptly, so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be established,” he added. 

Monitoring all contacts: Min
Contacts of all the nine persons, who were infected by the Delta plus variant of Coronavirus, are being monitored, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Addressing reporters in Chennai on Saturday, the Minister said that all the delta plus patients got infected during the second wave’s peak period in May, and all patients are faring well now.

“One person who was infected by this variant even went ahead with his marriage. However, we are continuing to monitor their contacts. Experts have indicated a possibility of the delta plus variant causing the third wave, and Tamil Nadu would be prepared to face it. A post-recovery treatment clinic for Covid patients is being set up at the King’s institute in Guindy,” he added.

The State now has close to 1.8 lakh beds for Covid treatment and the infrastructure would not be dismantled anytime soon. A Health Department official told Express that they are contacting the nine patients over phone, and enquiring about their contacts over the last month.

