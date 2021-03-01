Regular classes in all schools in Puducherry from March 3

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: All government and govt-aided and private schools will function full day from March 3 in Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory.

According to a release from the Director of School Education P T Rudra Goud, regular classes would be conducted both in the forenoon and afternoon sessions for students of standard I to XII as per the regular school timings on all 6 days (Monday to Saturday) of the week.

The Heads of all schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions have been instructed to abide by Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), he said.