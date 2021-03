By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Samithoppu Ayya Vaikundar on his 189th birth anniversary day.

“Decades ago, Ayya Vaikundar returned to land after staying in sea for three days. That day is being celebrated as Ayya Vaikundar’s incarnation day. Ayya Vaikundar’s teachings are above the barriers of caste and creed,” he said.