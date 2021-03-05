EPS, OPS in first list of AIADMK candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest from Edappadi constituency, while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinaickanur
Published: 05th March 2021 02:44 PM | Last Updated: 05th March 2021 02:55 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Taking the lead in announcing candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the ruling AIADMK has released its first list.
Here is the list of six candidates announced on Friday:
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami: Edappadi constituency
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam: Bodinaickanur
Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar: Royapuram
Law Minister CVe Shanmugam: Villupuram
SP Shanmuganathan: Srivaikuntam
S Thenmozhi: Nilakkottai (SC)
The election manifesto of the AIADMK is expected be released shortly. The DMK has said its candidates list will be released on March 10.
The filing of nominations for the Assembly elections begins on March 12 and ends on March 19.