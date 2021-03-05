EPS, OPS in first list of AIADMK candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking the lead in announcing candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the ruling AIADMK has released its first list.

Here is the list of six candidates announced on Friday:

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami: Edappadi constituency

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam: Bodinaickanur

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar: Royapuram

Law Minister CVe Shanmugam: Villupuram

SP Shanmuganathan: Srivaikuntam

S Thenmozhi: Nilakkottai (SC)

The election manifesto of the AIADMK is expected be released shortly. The DMK has said its candidates list will be released on March 10.

The filing of nominations for the Assembly elections begins on March 12 and ends on March 19.