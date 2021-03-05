STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS in first list of AIADMK candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest from Edappadi constituency, while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinaickanur

Published: 05th March 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam come out of the party office after announcing the first list of candidates for the Assembly polls (Express Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking the lead in announcing candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the ruling AIADMK has released its first list.

Here is the list of six candidates announced on Friday:

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami: Edappadi constituency

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam: Bodinaickanur

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar: Royapuram

Law Minister CVe Shanmugam: Villupuram

SP Shanmuganathan: Srivaikuntam

S Thenmozhi: Nilakkottai (SC)

The election manifesto of the AIADMK is expected be released shortly. The DMK has said its candidates list will be released on March 10.

The filing of nominations for the Assembly elections begins on March 12 and ends on March 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Elections Tamil Nadu elections Edappadi Palaniswami O Panneerselvam
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp