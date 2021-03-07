STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK swoops in as MNM invites Congress

Alliance to ink its deal today as high command intervenes; Cong likely to get 24 seats & LS ticket

Published: 07th March 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK president MK Stalin. (Photos | PTI (L) and EPS (R))

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) invited Congress to join its alliance and form a Third Front in the upcoming electoral battle, DMK managed to finalise its seat-sharing agreement with the grand old party.

Talks were held late on Saturday night at DMK president MK Stalin’s Alwarpet residence, following which Congress in-charge in TN, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced that the deal had been finalised. The pact will be singed at 10 am, Sunday, after which the number of seats allotted would be revealed.

The breakthrough in talks has come a day after the State Congress unit was reported to be upset with the “humiliating” treatment of its leaders by DMK counterparts. The State unit raised a clamour to fight the elections without DMK support, and the matter was conveyed to the high command.

The high command responded on Saturday, after which the meeting with DMK took place and the deal was finalised. Rao, TNCC president KS Alagiri, and Congress Legislature Party Leader KR Ramasamy held discussions with Stalin for about 20 minutes. Sources told Express that Congress has been allocated 24 Assembly seats and the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

DMK, it’s understood, has also promised to consider one Rajya Sabha seat for its ally. In 2011, DMK had allotted 63 seats to Congress, which reduced to 41 in 2016. This time, Congress was adamant on securing at least 30 seats, while the DMK has not budged from 24 as it wants to keep a minimum of 180 to itself. Following Friday’s outburst in the Congress camp, MNM sent out feelers to the national party on Saturday, inviting it to be part of the Third Front.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress MNM DMK Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp