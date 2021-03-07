STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pace picks up as more parties ink pacts

With seat sharing talks nearing end, EPS and OPS move onto finalising party’s poll manifesto; seats for DMDK will be declared anytime now

Published: 07th March 2021 04:45 AM

Palaniswami arriving at party office for poll discussion, in Chennai on Saturday | R Sa tish Ba bu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With poll pacts with the BJP and PMK already inked, and seats for the DMDK to be finalised any time now, all seem to be plain sailing with the AIADMK-led alliance. Moving onto other matters AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday held discussions with other senior leaders for around two hours to finalise party’s election manifesto.

As of now, AIADMK, BJP, PMK, TMC, DMDK and New Justice Party are part of the AIADMK combine, and the alliance leaders are also in talks with representatives o f Purat ch i Bharatham, Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam and Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam.

Manithaneya Jananayaka Makkal Katchi led by Thamimun Ansari has been keeping away from the alliance talks irked over AIADMK joining hands with BJP for the Assembly polls. Meanwhile, Mukkulathor Pulippadai led by actor Karunas quit the AIADMK alliance on Saturday and is reportedly in touch with the DMK. He has also vowed to defeat AIADMK alliance in the polls.

The AIADMK has already allotted 23 seats to the PMK and 20 to the BJP. DMDK might get 14 to 17 Assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha seat. On Saturday, DMDK senior leader B Parthasarathi said the party had earlier sought at least 25 seats but would now settle with 23 seats.

The New Justice Party has also agreed to contest under the AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol. TMC leaders also held talks with the AIADMK on Saturday, and party leader GK Vasan paid Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami a courtesy call at the latter’s residence. Sources said TMC was offered three seats, but the party has been bargaining for more.

‘Will work hard to win all 20 seats’
Noting that Tamil Nadu reeled under corruption, land grabbing and Katta Panchayats (kangaroo courts) whenever DMK was in power, BJP State President L Murugan on Saturday said that his party’s main aim was to defeat the DMK. Addressing reporters after taking part in ‘Velvom Tamilagan’ rally in Tiruvannamalai, Murugan said, “We have been allotted 20 seats and we will try to win all the seats. We will work hard to ensure victory for our alliance too.”

