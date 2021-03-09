STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auto e-pass must for passengers from other States; tight vigil along border

The Coimbatore district administration has intensified vigil on six checkposts on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in view of the rise cases.

Published: 09th March 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 03:59 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Auto e-registration which was already in vogue has been made mandatory for passengers arriving from other States except Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, which was already exempted following the Government Order passed on Friday.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told Express that the G.O. on the consolidated guidelines and amendment was passed so that the government had adequate background data of people whotravelled into the State, and it would not be difficult to track them, if need be. He said auto e-registration was simple and anybody could register on eregister.tnega.org.There was no change in screening of passengers at the airport on Monday. “We did not experience any issues. The travel was normal,” said a passenger.

Sources in the Chennai airport said that it is the mandate of the airlines to ensure passenger has e-pass. The State has also relaxed the norms for business travellers, who are in the city for 72 hours. “We have exempted business travellers as there is no need to keep them under quarantine for seven days,” said the official.On the screening of passengers from the UK, South Africa and Brazil again, the health secretary said there had been instances when passengers tested negative at transit airports but positive in Tamil Nadu. “As such, these passengers will have to give a sample before leaving the airport. Follow-up action will be taken up by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine based on test report,” he said.

E-pass, Covid -ve certificate must to enter Coimbatore

The Coimbatore district administration has intensified vigil on six checkposts on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in view of the rise cases. Beginning Tuesday, e-pass and Covid negative certificate are mandatory for people entering Coimbatore. Collector K Rajamani said surveillance has been strengthened in checkposts at Walayar, Valparai, Anaikatti, Anamalai, Meenakshipuram, and Gopalapuram. “Teams comprising officials of health, revenue, police departments, and local body would monitor the checkposts round the clock,” Rajamani said. Further, Rajamani said feasibility of screening and streamlining passengers arriving at Coimbatore railway junction from Kerala would be studied.

